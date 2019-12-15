PULLMAN, Wash. - Highway 270 six miles east of Pullman, Washington is completely blocked due to a two car crash.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Life Flight was advised. No word on how many passengers were involved or the extent of their injuries.
There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. You're asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
