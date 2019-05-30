CHENEY, Wash.- University officials have confirmed two cases of mumps in students on Thursday.
The university said the students diagnosed with mumps live off campus.
Students, faculty, and staff were notified of the mumps cases by the university, and encouraged to get vaccinations for mumps.
The university also sent information out about mumps symptoms and how to seek help.
Mumps is a virus best known for creating a swollen face look. Mumps is very contagious, but also very treatable.
More information on mumps can be found on Spokane Regional Health.