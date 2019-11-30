Sioux Falls, SOUTH DAKOTA -- A plane heading to Idaho Falls Regional Airport crashed Saturday evening killing nine people. Officials said the plane went down near Chamberlain, South Dakota.
NBC News reports a Pilatus PC-12 single engine turboprop passenger plane hit a patch of nasty weather. Initial information states there was as many as 12 onboard. NBC News also reports the pilot was one of the nine killed.
FAA officials tell NBC they have investigators on their way to the crash site. They add the NTSB has been made aware of the deadly accident.
