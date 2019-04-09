Two college students accused of scamming Apple out of $900K

Two Oregon college students are facing jail time and hefty fines after scamming Apple out of $900,000 in a scheme that involved counterfeit iPhones.
The federal government says the counterfeit phones were shipped to students Quan Jiang and Yangyang Zhou from "an associate" in China. The two were then instructed to file repair claims under Apple's warranty program.
Most of the time, Apple would send back authentic iPhones as replacements. It's estimated that the two submitted thousands of warranty claims through the end of 2017.
Federal investigators that Jiang, who was studying at Oregon State University at the time of the scam, submitted around 2,000 warranty claims alone, but Apple's warranty records show around 3,000 claims attached to Jiang's name.
Each claim said that the iPhones could not be turned on, meaning Apple's repair technicians couldn't immediately inspect the phones. The company then set a new one in its place.
Most of the time the company was able to determine that the counterfeit phones Jiang submitted were not authentic, but the company still accepted 1,493 of the phones that were sent in as authentic and provided authentic iPhone replacements. At $600 a phone, its estimated the scam resulted in losses of $895,800 for Apple.
Jiang would receive regular packages of 20 to 30 iPhones from the "associate" in China with instructions on how to submit the phones.
Jiang would then send the authentic, replacement iPhones back to China were they could be sold. The "associate" would then pay a portion of the money made to Jiang's mother who woud deposit the cash into a bank account in China that Jiang could access in the United States.
Federal agents searched Jiang's Oregon home last year and found over 300 counterfeit iPhones, as well as shipping records and documents for warranty claim submissions. Several boxes addressed to Zhou. who was named as Jiang's accomplice, were also found.
Zhou was studying engineering at Linn Benton Community College during the scam. According to a complaint filed by the federal government, Apple records show over 200 warranty claims were filed in Zhou's name.
Zhou faces fines of up to $10,000 and five years in prison over charges of submitting false of misleading information on an export declaration.
Jiang, meanwhile, was accused of wire fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods in federal court last year. He faces up to $2 million and 10 years in prison for the trafficking charges, and 20 years for the wire fraud charges.
Government filings say both Jiang and Zhou claim they were not aware that the iPhones being sent to them, which they submitted warranty claims for, were fraudulent.
Federal investigators say Jiang claims Apple never notified him that any of the iPhones submitted were counterfeit.