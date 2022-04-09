SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people have died and a third is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in downtown Spokane overnight, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
SPD received several calls around 1:30 a.m. about a shooting near Lucky's Pub and said a crowd was pouring out of the bar.
When they arrived, officers found three shooting victims, all with life threatening injuries. Two of the victims, a man and woman, were standing outside the bar on the sidewalk when they were shot. The third was a cab driver who was parked near the bar. SPD said two of the three victims have died, with the third in stable condition.
According to SPD, multiple shots were fired when the driver drove down Sprague avenue, specifically near Lucky's Pub and Mootsy's. SPD said a Washington State Patrol trooper found the car and detained the driver without incident.
Right now, the scene is being processed by SPD Major Crimes and the Technical Assistance Response Unit.
SPD said this wasn't the only shooting in Spokane overnight. Just before the shooting in downtown, SPD responded to a call in the 2900 block of East Queen, where officers found a man with two gunshot wounds. Police located suspect, 36-year-old Dan Utter and took him into custody. SPD said the two shootings are unrelated.
Last Updated: April 9 at 5:45 a.m.
This is a breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
