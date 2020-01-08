KELLOGG, Idaho - An avalanche at Silver Mountain Tuesday morning led to seven people being trapped, killing two of them.
According to Silver Mountain, the avalanche occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Wardner Peak area. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said four people were initially recovered.
Silver Mountain confirmed one person had died, while five were rescued with minor injuries. A seventh person was located in the avalanche Tuesday evening and extricated, but later was pronounced dead.
Silver Mountain Patrol says all people have been accounted for. Search & rescue efforts were called off on Tuesday evening after combing the area to make sure no one else was trapped.
Silver Mountain originally said they would remain open with runs in the avalanche area closed, but announced Wednesday morning they will be fully closed.
The Shoshone County Sheriff said they are not sure if they will resume Wednesday and need to discuss resuming the search with resort officials.
After the avalanche happened, Silver Mountain Ski Patrol and other volunteers responded immediately and started searching with probes. Shoshone County Fire District 1 & 2, Idaho Department of Lands, Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, Shoshone County Search & Rescue, Schweitzer Ski Patrol and the National Avalanche Center and FEMA-Certified K9's from the Idaho Technical Rescue Team Task Force assisted in the search and rescue.
Staff at Silver Mountain extended their deepest sympathies to the family of the individual and said that out of respect for the person's family and their privacy, they won't be releasing further details at this time.
"Our deepest condolences go out to all the family and friends affected by this tragic event," The SCSO said.
An avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple North Idaho counties, but wasn't expected to include ski areas within the forecast region. That warning has since been extended into Thursday.
