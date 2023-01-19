DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. - Two are dead from a two-car collision on US-2 Thursday morning near Turtle Rock, just south of Orondo.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 33-year-old man was headed east on US-2 when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and spun counterclockwise before striking an oncoming car driven by a 61-year-old man from East Wenatchee. Both vehicles were totaled and stopped in the westbound lanes.
The highway was shut down while emergency crews responded to the scene. While both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, they both died at the scene from their injuries.
Road conditions in the area were very slick Thursday morning, and WSP cited driving too fast for conditions as the cause of the crash.
The families of the victims are being notified, and their identities will be released at a later time.