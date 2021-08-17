SPOKANE, WASH- Spokane Police are now investigating a deadly apartment complex fire as a potential homicide investigation.
The two buildings were completely destroyed and Spokane Fire Chiefs Brian Schaeffer says we are lucky it didn't spread to more buildings.
People jumped from balconies and threw pets out the window, the fire itself was also so difficult that firefighters even struggled to battle it.
Schaeffer explaining that there was so much smoke visibility was low.
This got us and you at home wondering what safety precautions if any were in place for the renters of this building.
Per reporting from KHQ Local News reporter Alex Peebles, according to a Spokane County property search, despite having p.o. boxes in Spokane County, one building is owned by a company out of Oregon and the other by a company out of Montana.
KHQ did call both, neither picked up, neither has returned the call.
The Spokane Fire Marshal told KHQ that there is no record of this building being inspected by the fire department and right now the fire department does not have the resources to annually inspect the 1500 plus multi-family living buildings in Spokane.
We know there is funding set to come through in 2022 that will allow for more inspectors which means all multi-family living structures will be inspected each year starting in 2023.