SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police says two officers were assaulted over the weekend, leading to two disorderly men being arrested in downtown Spokane's bar district.
SPD says around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 200 N. Division St., two men were acting disorderly in front of a bar, with one clenching his fists while cussing and arguing with bar security. The man, later identified as 21-year-old Falexy Olaitiman, had been kicked out of the bar earlier that evening and didn't comply with officers as his behavior drew crowds.
An officer was assisting bar security with contacting 22-year-old Emson Eukenio, who wound up swinging at the officer's face. The officer avoided being struck, pushed Eukenio, then warned him he would be arrested if he continued to be violent.
Moments later, Eukenio approached Olaitiman and told him no to comply with officers, as both walked away and eventually ran after being told they were under arrest. Olaitiman ran towards an officer and punched him in the back, before another officer took him to the ground and struggled with him before taking him into custody.
Officers then observed shouting from a crowd running north on Division St. Upon getting to the area, Eukenio was on top of an officer who had ended up on his back on the sidewalk, swinging his fists at the officer surrounded by a large group.
After attempts to pull Eukenio off of the officer, a taser was deployed to stop him from any further assault and he was removed. Eukenio then placed both hands under his stomach near his waist band and refused to remove them. Upon multiple commands and failures to comply, a taser was deployed a second time, allowing officers to gain control of his arms and put him in handcuffs.
Both Olaitiman and Eukenio were transported to the Spokane County Jail. Olaitiman was booked for third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Eukenio received the same charges, except he received two counts of third-degree assault.
The Spokane County Jail roster indicates both Eukenio and Olaitiman have since been released from jail.
