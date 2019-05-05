WORLEY, Idaho - Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 95 south of Worley.
According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at about 2:53 am on Sunday, May 5. An Oldsmobile Bravada driven by 26-year-old Nataliya Michael was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and collided with a Subaru Outback.
Both the driver of the Outback, 53-year-old Dena Lancour, and Michael were not wearing seat belts. They were both taken to Kootenai Health.
The highway was blocked for two hours and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.