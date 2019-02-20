SPOKANE COUNTY - Washington State Patrol says they're on the scene of a serious injury wreck at Kendick Road on State Route 291, just northwest of Spokane.
They say the two drivers were taken to the hospital after a head on collision.
WSP says a driver headed northbound crossed over into the south lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.
The driver who is suspected of causing the accident has serious injuries; the other has non-life threatening injuries.
There was a detour in place for several hours as they investigated the scene.
The northbound driver is under investigation for being impaired.