Crash on 291

SPOKANE COUNTY - Washington State Patrol says they're on the scene of a serious injury wreck at Kendick Road on State Route 291, just northwest of Spokane.

They say the two drivers were taken to the hospital after a head on collision.

WSP says a driver headed northbound crossed over into the south lanes and hit another vehicle head-on. 

The driver who is suspected of causing the accident has serious injuries; the other has non-life threatening injuries. 

There was a detour in place for several hours as they investigated the scene.

The northbound driver is under investigation for being impaired.  

Tags

Recommended for you