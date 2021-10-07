SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two East Valley Middle School are being charged after allegedly taking part in disruptive behaviors that cause their school bus to pull over in the middle of its route.
Spokane Valley deputies responded to the school bus's location Thursday morning on reports that a group of 7th and 8th graders were being "extremely unruly," causing the bus's driver to pull off the road on E. Mansfield.
East Valley staff, administration and deputies deescalated the situation and one student who refused to continue on the bus was given a ride to school. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old female and a 12-year-old male student escalated again.
Spokane Valley deputies said they then developed probably cause to charge the two with willfully disobeying school administrative personnel and disrupting the schools functions.
Both students were taken to Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.
Deputies said there were no injuries during the incident.