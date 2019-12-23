The first two flu-related deaths in the state of Idaho this season have been recorded, with two elderly Idaho Panhandle women recently passing away.
“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be serious,” says Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. “Although these deaths occurred in northern Idaho, influenza activity is on the rise statewide. One important prevention measure for Idahoans is to get an annual flu shot.”
The Department of Health and Welfare says both women were over the age of 70 years and died from flu-related causes. Both deaths were reported in Public Health District #1, covering the Northern Idaho Panhandle including Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone Counties.
Health official are reporting influenza outbreaks among residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities throughout the state.
Idaho has seen an average of 64 influenza-related deaths in the past four seasons (2014-2019), with most deaths occurring among people over 70.
Doctors offer the following precautions you can take to limit the spread of flu:
- Wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth until you have washed your hands.
- Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of liquids, eat nutritious foods, and be physically active to stay healthy.
- Avoid people who appear sick.
- Stay home from work or school when sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
