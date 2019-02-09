Two falling trees land on home, businesses in Sandpoint

Weather Alert

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL MAKE TRAVEL DANGEROUS ACROSS CENTRAL WASHINGTON TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH LOCALIZED GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SANDPOINT, BONNERS FERRY, PRIEST RIVER, EASTPORT, SCHWEITZER MOUNTAIN ROAD, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CAUSE SOME ROADS IN RURAL SPOKANE COUNTY TO BECOME DRIFTED SHUT. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL ALSO OCCUR ALONG THE HIGHWAY 95 CORRIDOR FROM SANDPOINT TO POST FALLS. MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID TRAVEL TODAY. IF YOU BECOME STRANDED, IT COULD BECOME POTENTIALLY LIFE THREATENING. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&