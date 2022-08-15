SPOKANE, Wash. - Two families were left without a home Sunday morning after a duplex caught fire in east central Spokane.
“We’re completely displaced," said resident Jessica Thorpe. "We’re on our own—we’re struggling."
Thorpe and her two children live the side of the duplex adjacent to where the fire ignited in the early hours on Sunday. While fire crews were largely able to contain the fire to the affected room, some flames traveled through the connecting wall.
Thorpe’s neighbor lives with her own daughter in the next door unit, where the fire originated.
“I hear my neighbor’s voice and she's like, ‘Jessica, there’s a fire, you need to get out! Get the kids, you need to get out!’” Thorpe recalled.
Just across the road from the East Central branch of the Spokane Public Library, the duplex sits with the walls—and each family’s belongings—scorched, with waterlogged floors and a roof vented for airflow. The doors are stained black from the smoke.
“You could see the dark smoke, just building up from the back of the house,” Thorpe said.
She has lived in the duplex on the corner of Pittsburgh and Fourth Avenue for nearly six years, her family familiar with the walls they called home. Now she’s staying in temporary housing, moving from hotel to hotel, with aid from the Red Cross, family, and friends donating money to help, even though she did not ask for it.
“It’s kind of just a day-by-day process on where I’m going to sleep,” Thorpe explained.
A “welcome” sign still hangs beside the door of the home where the flames caught, as piles of material from the house lay beside children’s stuffed animals and toys on the backyard lawn.
Thorpe’s side of the building is not much better.
"My house looks like a tornado ran through it,” she said.
Spokane Fire crews arrived at the scene just after midnight Sunday, around six minutes after the first 911 call came to authorities. Firefighters were able to quickly find the heart of the fire, inside a rear bedroom.
Due to the rapid response, the fire crews successfully prevented the fire from completely consuming the units. The flames were limited to the bedroom it originated in, and the wall connecting it to Thorpe’s side of the duplex.
Thorpe said her daughter was sleeping on the other side of that wall.
“I’m very, very fortunate that my daughter is still alive," she said.
No injuries were reported from the incident, but Thorpe said if her neighbor had not called out to her when she did to let her know the fire was moving, the situation could have been far grimmer.
“I very well could be visiting my daughter in the hospital in the burn unit, or planning a funeral right now."
According to officials, the estimated cost of damage to the duplex structure is $50,000. And the cause? Burning a single letter, which eventually set the rest of the bedroom alight as well.