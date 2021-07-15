SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A large fire broke out at an apartment complex at 12200 East Maxwell Avenue in the Spokane Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire started on the 3rd floor of the building, collapsing part of the roof and injuring two firefighters. The firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Multiple animals were rescued and there are no reports of injuries to any residents.
Two apartments were damaged in the fire and the Red Cross will be providing assistance.
KHQ crews are on scene gathering more information.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
@SpokaneValleyFD crews are on scene of an apartment fire in the 12200 block of E Maxwell where a fire atarted on the 3rd floor. 2 firefighters were injured fighting the fire. Please do your part to prevent fires. We have concern for our community & FIrefighter safety pic.twitter.com/Lhmf4Pxjkw— Bryan Collins (@SVFDFireChief) July 15, 2021