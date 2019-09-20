Running from K9 Rex was the first mistake. Unfortunately the suspect made the mistake a second time as well.
Thursday night a domestic violence suspect attempted to run from the Moses Lake Police K9 twice, being caught both times within two minutes.
Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the area of Maple Drive for a domestic violence incident, and upon arrival, 30-year-old Timothy Riggins fled from them.
Moses Lake Police Officer Zook and K9 Rex were on patrol nearby and spotted Riggins running.
"After giving Riggins warnings to stop, Ofc. Zook released K9 Rex, who, not surprisingly, is much faster than Riggins and caught him quickly," MLPD wrote in the post.
K9 Rex took Riggins down on a stack of sheet-rock and waited for Ofc. Zook. Riggins begged for K9 Rex to be taken off of him, but as soon as Ofc. Zook took K9 Rex off the bite, Riggins pulled away and took off running despite further warnings.
"Oddly enough, K9 Rex won this race as well, tackling Riggins rather quickly, ending the failed escape attempt," MLPD said.
Riggins was booked into the Grant County Jail. He had a DOC warrant for his arrest and has previously been convicted of crimes.
"Although this incident took place just outside the city limits, it is an excellent example of how the law enforcement agencies in this area work together, and help each other out on a daily basis," MLPD said.
And never ones to shy away from savagery, MLPD ended the posts with some excellent hashtags: #SlowLearner; #BOGO; #DidYaThinkWeOnlyLoadHimWithOneBite; #FourLegsAreBetterThanTwoLegs.