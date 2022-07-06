SPOKANE, Wash. - The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has announced two new indictments for two former Spokane residents resulting from the COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force.
On May 3, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 40-year-old Natasha Opsal, a former Spokane resident, with nine counts of fraud in connection with several COVID-19 relief loans. The indictment says Opsal fraudulently sought over $600,000 through multiple COVID-19 relief programs for fictitious businesses, over $50,000 of which she received. The indictment was unsealed July 5 following Opsal’s arrest and arraignment on the charges.
Also on May 3, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Yuriy Anishchenko, also a former Spokane resident, with three counts of fraud in connection with two COVID-19 relief loans. The indictment says Anishchenko fraudulently obtained over $300,000 for non-qualifying and ineligible businesses.
The fraud charges in both cases carry maximum sentences of up to 20 years in federal prison.
“I commend the stellar investigative work on these cases performed by the Strike Force and especially by the U.S. Secret Service, SBA, FBI, and TIGTA," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said. “We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute those who abuse and misuse COVID-19 relief funding.”
The COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force was launched earlier this year in an attempt to hold those accountable for taking advantage of government-funded Coronavirus relief money.