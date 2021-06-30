SPOKANE, Wash. - Two residents of the New Washington Apartments were found dead this morning. Both had indicators of heat-related stress.
Spokane fire crews responded to a medical call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to find two deceased people on an upper floor of the apartments.
One of the victims was a 70-year-old male, the door to a neighboring apartment was found open with another body inside.
Neither apartments has air conditioning units running at the time.
A spokesperson with Spokane fire said they have received at least three-dozen medical calls for heat-related concerns since Saturday and half of those people were hospitalized.
Spokane residents are urged to use cooling centers in the city and report any heat-related symptoms to 911.