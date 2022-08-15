Breaking graphic

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating what led to the deaths of two people found inside a burning fifth-wheel trailer. 

Firefighters arrived at Cougar Campers RV Park around 4 a.m. Monday morning. 

The fifth-wheel was already burning heavily when crews arrived. The bodies were found inside after the fire was put out. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!