Vault police light image

UPDATE:

Grant County Sheriff's Office Kyle Foreman said there is no danger to the public and the person in custody is a suspect.

"Unlike on television dramas, major criminal investigations require a lot of time," GCSO said in a post.

GCSO said there will be more information available about the investigation on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies found two people dead on the 8000 block of NE Road 18 in Grant County when investigating a weapons offense.

They have a potential suspect in custody who their interviewing now.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Tags