UPDATE:
Grant County Sheriff's Office Kyle Foreman said there is no danger to the public and the person in custody is a suspect.
"Unlike on television dramas, major criminal investigations require a lot of time," GCSO said in a post.
GCSO said there will be more information available about the investigation on Sunday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies found two people dead on the 8000 block of NE Road 18 in Grant County when investigating a weapons offense.
They have a potential suspect in custody who their interviewing now.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.