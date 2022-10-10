CLARKSTON, Wash. - Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning.
A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed.
"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this morning after a four-vehicle collision on I-17 reportedly involving a wrong-way driver," the university said in a statement.
The two students from Clarkston have been identified by the school as 18-year-old Abriauna Hoffman and 18-year-old Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden.