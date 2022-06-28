Washington men arrested with 150k fentanyl pills

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - A 25 and 19-year-old from Washington were arrested with 150,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in central California. 

Jose Zendejas, 25, and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal were pulled over last Friday with the mass amount of deadly drugs which police estimate are worth $750,000 at $5 each. 

The two were facing charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs and booked in a pre-trial facility. According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, they have since been released. 

The office explained that it was a judge's decision to release them on their own recognizance and that their sheriff disagreed with the judgment. 

