OTHELLO, Wash. - A DUI-fueled head-on collision, a destructive five-car collision and a driver three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit, all happening at the same time.
That's what Washington State Patrol and Adams County sheriffs dealt with Saturday night.
While WSP officers were conducting a DUI investigation on two drivers involved in a head-on collision, another driver failed to slow down for deputies who were directing traffic.
The driver hit a deputy's vehicle, nearly running over a deputy before colliding head-on with a car that had an entire family inside. The car continued, spinning and nearly flattening more deputies and patrolmen and collided again with another car that damaged another two cars.
At the same time, Othello Police were pulling over another driver who blew over three times the legal limit.
The driver's in the first head-on collision were taken into custody, both on suspicion of DUI. The driver who pinballed their way into multiple cars was also detained.
The family involved in the second head-on collision was taken to the hospital.
Adams County Sheriff's Department had this to say about the slew of alcohol-fueled incidents:
"We are thankful these incidents did not become a fatal injury collision and want to remind everyone to please not drink and drive. Always be prepared and find a designated driver as your chances put the public in danger when you choose to get behind the wheel while being impaired."