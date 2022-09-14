ELK, Wash. - Two teenagers were taken by Life-Flight to the hospital after a two-car crash near N. Elk Chattaroy and E. Nelson Road.
According to deputies, the teens were traveling in a red truck when it turned and didn't yield and was hit by a Kia turning left.
The driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries. Deputies said they don't believe the teens were wearing seatbelts.
Deputies say the intersection of N. Elk Road and E. Nelson Road will be closed to traffic for hours while they investigate.
Updated: Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
The intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk is closed, and three people were taken to the hospital, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Gregory.
Deputy Gregory said people should expect traffic delays and closures for hours as cleanup and investigation continues.
The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Two people were taken to the hospital via life flight and one was taken via ambulance. Gregory said they had what appeared to be serious injuries, but there's no official update on their status.