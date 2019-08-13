First responders are on scene of a collision at Maple and Queen where one of the two vehicles involved rolled over, sending two occupants to a local hospital.
The two-car collision left a Jeep on its side, while a Subaru ended up near the side of a house a few blocks away from Shadle Park High School.
Spokane Police say the Jeep ran a stop sign, and neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was ejected from the roof of the Jeep.
Two people from the Jeep were taken to the ER at Sacred Heart by ambulance, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening. The driver of the Subaru did not have to be hospitalized.
Maple Street is closed at Queen Ave. as the scene is under investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
