SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities say two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on W. Long Lake Rd. Wednesday morning.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a car traveling eastbound in the area of 26000 W. Long Lake Rd. went off the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled back into the street.
The two occupants suffered serious injuries and were transported to a hospital.
Authorities expect the road to be closed in both directions until approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.
