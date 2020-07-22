SPOKANE, Wash. - An early-morning crash in East Central Spokane required an extrication response from fire crews, and the two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries on Wednesday.
The Spokane Fire Department says they and some Spokane Valley Fire Department units were dispatched to a vehicle extrication at the intersection of Freya St. and Springfield Ave. around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, crews say a car had two occupants trapped and the car had sustained significant front-end damage after hitting a large-diameter steel fence/guard rail, pushing the vehicle's engine into the passenger compartment.
SFD says the dislocated engine compartment along with accompanying vehicle body damage made for a challenge extrication, but crews were eventually able to extricate both occupants in just over 25 minutes.
The two occupants were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the incident, with no injuries reported to first responders.
