Free, two-hour parking in popular downtown Coeur d’Alene parking lots may be returning soon.
Coeur d’Alene Mayor Steve Widmyer confirms with KHQ’s Adam Mayer that a proposal to bring back two-hour free parking in McEuen Park was approved by the parking commission yesterday.
The free parking would come with a parking pass for both Coeur d’Alene and non-Coeur d’Alene residents.
The proposal states that Coeur d’Alene residents would pay $10 for an annual parking pass while non-residents would pay $20 annually.
The two-hour free parking stretches further than McEuen. Widmyer says the parking lot at Memorial Field would also be covered under the parking pass for those looking to enjoy the Coeur d’Alene Skate Park, pickle ball courts, softball field, and City Park.
The proposal will also do away with event parking, except for the Fourth of July. Widmyer says this will help pay for the fireworks.
The final proposed item would include putting the parking services contract back out to a bid. Diamond Parking, a Seattle based company, would then have to compete with others for the contract and a selection committee would select the best company.
Widmyer tells KHQ that he will take this proposal to Coeur d’Alene City Council on August 20th, 2019, for approval and implementation.
