MOSCOW - Two Idaho football players have been charged with theft according to the University's sport department.
Christian Elliss, son of Defensive Line Coach Luther Elliss and Dalton Cash attempted to steal over $100 in food from the Moscow Walmart last month.
“We make it very clear that the actions of our student-athletes reflect on more than just themselves and when those actions are not in line with our program’s expectations there will be consequences,” Petrino said in a statement from Idaho Athletics. “Christian and Dalton made a poor decision and they will both be suspended for the first game of the 2019 season.”
Both the linebackers will be in Latah County District Court for arraignment Wednesday morning.