A pair of Idaho men were arrested after breaking into a Smelterville cedar mill and attempting to avoid police on Tuesday night.
Tuesday around 10:05 p.m., the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a business alarm being set off at the Enyeart Cedar Mill. Arriving police found evidence indicating forced entry into the cedar mill.
While checking the area and surrounding buildings, a man was seen attempting to leave through a window of one of the mill site buildings. He was ordered to come out of the building, but retreated back inside.
A Coeur d'Alene Police K9 unit were called out before police entered the building. Two suspects were found during the search, with one being taken into custody without incident and the other being apprehended by the K9.
William Croston, 39 of Hayden, was booked into Shoshone County Jail for burglary, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and resist/obstruct/delaying officers. Earl Jones, 41 of Smelterville, faces the same charges as Croston along with an additional charge -- possession of burglary tools.
Kellogg Police assisted in the incident along with Shoshone County Sheriffs and CdA Police.