GENESEE, Idaho - All schools in the Genesee Joint School District and Troy School District will be closed on Monday, March 2 for cleaning as a precautionary measure against possible coronavirus exposure.
In a release posted to the school district's website, Genessee Joint School District officials say the precautionary cleaning comes after several students from Jackson Highschool in Snohomish County were allowed to stay inside a school building while attending the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
The Troy School District also issued a similar statement on their Facebook page, saying "Troy Junior Senior High and Troy Elementary School will be closed for a deep cleaning" on Monday.
On Friday, a student who attends Jackson High School tested 'preemptive positive' for COVID-19.
According to Washington State Department of Health officials, the student did not attend the Jazz Fest, and students who did attend did not have contact with the infected student.
Both the Genesee Joint School District and the Troy School District said they are canceling classes and activities on Monday to "ensure student and staff safety."
The school district expects to return to a normal schedule on Tuesday, March 3.
