SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police officer was injured Wednesday morning after a driver ran a stop sign and collided with their patrol car near Deaconess Hospital.
According to SPD, the officer was traveling north on Lincoln at 5th Ave. in his patrol car when a citizen driving west on 5th failed to stop for the stop sign. The collision drew the attention of some medical staff at Deaconess Hospital, who ran out of the building immediately to provide aid to both drivers.
The citizen driver was extricated from the vehicle by Spokane firefighters.
SPD says the officer and citizen are each being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators are on scene and continuing the investigation.
"We would like to thank the health care workers at Deaconess for their attentiveness and quick response," SPD said.
