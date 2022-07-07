ORONDO, Wash. - Two are injured after a helicopter came crashing down into a cherry orchard south of Orondo Wednesday and burst into flames.
The initial investigation found the chopper struck high voltage power lines above the orchard and careened into the cherry orchard, crashing into a tractor that was being operated.
Orondo fire crews had to wait upon arrival for the live power lines to be deenergized. They put out the fires and had the injured helicopter pilot and tractor driver taken to Central Washington Hospital.