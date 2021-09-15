COLFAX, Wash. -- Two people were injured on Wednesday after the plane they were flying in crashed during landing, resulting in the plane flipping upside down.
Whitman County Sheriff's Office and local emergency crews from across the Palouse responded to the scene of the crash around 11:00 am Wednesday morning. The crash happened at a private airstrip near Ringo Road just outside of Palouse Washington.
The plane was being flown by a flight student who was accompanied by his flight instructor at the time of the crash. While attempting to land the plane, they made a hard touchdown, causing the landing gear to malfunction. As a result, the plane flipped upside down and came to a stop on its top.
Both passengers in the plane were transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained during the crash landing. Reports indicate the injuries are not life threatening.