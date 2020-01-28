Two injured after Spokane resident attempts to make Drano substance to unclog pipes

Two are injured after a Spokane resident attempted to make an at home version of "Drano" to unclog pipes.
According to Spokane Fire, the homeowner and a parametric were injured by the substance that was created. Both of them are in stable condition.
Crews are asking people to avoid the area of Atlantic Street between Buckeye Avenue and York Avenue in north Spokane as the hazmat team continues to work at the scene.
Information will be updated as it is received.
