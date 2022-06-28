GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) stated a Fire District 7 vehicle was involved in a rollover collision, injuring two occupants.
According to GCSO, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night near Road 20-NE and Road B.5-NE. The vehicle was part of the team responding to the wildfire east of Soap Lake.
Injuries sustained were minor, and the two were transported by ambulance for treatment.
GCSO Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the incident, but no further details are available at this time.