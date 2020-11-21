SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- Two people were injured when a reckless driver caused an accident on I-90 Saturday night.
At about 4:30pm, John Yarboro, 20, of Spokane Valley was driving recklessly eastbound on I-90 near the Sprague Ave. exit when he lost control of his vehicle. His car hit both the left and right barriers as well as a second car.
That car was carrying a 68-year-old man, who was driving, and his 70-year-old wife riding passenger. The two cars came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Yarboro and the husband in the second car were both injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital. The wife was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Yarboro was charged with speeding and reckless driving. Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.