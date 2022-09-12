SPOKANE, Wash. - At least two people were injured in a shooting Sunday night on the South Hill, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). A third person, possibly a juvenile, may have also been injured, though they have not been identified at this time.
Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, SCSO deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the intersection of S. Magnolia and 58th Ave. Once on scene, deputies found spent ammo casing sin the roadway. Several witnesses in the area were interviewed as well.
Soon after, deputies and Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a hospital after staff advised two people with gunshot wounds had arrived. At the hospital, an adult man was being treated by medical personnel. The second gunshot victim, a woman, had left the area but was contacted and returned to the hospital for treatment.
Both the man and woman are expected to recover.
As part of their initial investigation Major Crimes Unit detectives processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses. Initial information suggests the man and woman were possibly involved in some type of clandestine deal which turned sour, with the pair being shot while sitting in their vehicle. They purportedly fled the area in their car before seeking medical treatment.
The third person involved has not been identified, and SCSO states it is unknown whether they were injured. He was described as a black male, possibly mid-teens to early 20s, wearing a dark hoodie and pants, possibly a track suit, and dark shoes. Witnesses observed him fleeing the area on foot prior to law enforcement arriving.
No one has been charged at this time, and investigation remains ongoing.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident who has not spoken with investigators yet, including potential video footage, or anyone who can help identify the third person involved is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #10120797.