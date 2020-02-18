LEWISTON, Idaho - Authorities believe speed is a factor in a two-car crash that injured two people in Lewiston on northbound US 95.
According to Idaho State Police, 24-year-old Cornelius Mcallaster was driving northbound in a Ford Mustang when he rear-ended a Dodge Journey driven by 49-year-old Jacqueline Zimmerman.
Zimmerman lost control of her car causing her to cross into southbound lanes.
ISP said Zimmerman was wearing her seat belt and treated at the scene. Mcallaster was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected and transported to St Josephs Medical Center.
The road was blocked for three hours. ISP is continuing to investigate the crash.
