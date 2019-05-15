Update: Two Inland Northwest men, one a Spokane native and the other from North Idaho, will be featured on History Channel's sixth season of the survival show "Alone" premiering next month.
Nathan Donnelly was born and raised in Spokane and is a graduate of Freeman High School. He currently lives on Lopez Island in Washington.
Jordan Jonas is from Athol, grew up in the Coeur d'Alene & Sandpoint area, and went to North Idaho College. He shared a trailer for the upcoming season of Alone on his YouTube channel.
Season 6 of Alone premieres on Thursday June 6 at 7 p.m. PT on History.
"This season on Alone, participants will face the most punishing environment yet: The Arctic," The description reads. "Scattered around Canada’s Great Slave Lake—the deepest lake in North America–season 6’s survivalists will endure incredibly cold conditions and a whole slew of new dangerous wild life, like a thriving bear population, territorial moose, packs of wolves, muskox and the stealthy porcupine. No camera crew. No gimmicks. Last one standing wins."
Donnelly, listed as a 39-year-old Disaster Preparedness Instructor, and Jonas, listed as a 35-year-old construction worker, are two of 10 cast members on the show. Cast members are allowed to bring 10 items on their survival journey to the Arctic. Donnelly selected the following: sleeping bag, pot, knife, fishing line/hooks, pocket knife, gill net, ax, emergency ration, paracord, and bow and arrows. Jonas' items are: paracord, saw, ax, sleeping bag, frying pan, ferro rod, fishing line/hooks, bow and arrows, trapping wire and a multi-tool.
Donnelly's bio on the Alone page reads:
"Nathan Donnelly hails from the Salish Sea, off the coast of Washington where he lives on a small island. He owns and operates a permaculture design business, wherein he uses ecological principles to create synergy on his clients’ homesteads. Additionally, he is the crew coordinator for the local youth conservation corps, and teaches nature awareness and survival courses whenever possible. He volunteers for his local oil spill response organization, in the efforts to protect the Salish Sea public lands and its orca population.
In the past, he has been a wildlife biologist, backcountry park ranger, wildland firefighter, search and rescue team member, builder, outfitter, and homestead caretaker. He currently is an avid traditional bowhunter, kayak fisherman, backpacker, bushcrafter, mountaineer, and cyclist. In the future, Nathan would like to continue his teachings in nature survival, disaster preparedness, and permaculture, hopefully from his own piece of land bought with the winnings from Alone."
Jonas' bio on the Alone page reads:
"Jordan Jonas grew up on a farm in Idaho and from there, traveled the world, which he recalls through his various injuries. Jordan’s first significant memory comes from after a summer of riding freight trains across the country when he critically injured his knee. Soon after, he set off for Siberia where he would eventually learn to fur trap and survive in one of the most remote places on earth. While in these harsh conditions he spent a month and a half alone in the wilderness where he survived a fall through the ice into a frozen river – alone and miles from a cabin. After that learning experience, he began living with nomadic Evenki reindeer herders deep in the taiga. Of course, those years were not without incident either, including chopping a tendon in his good knee that left him immobilized for three days in a tipi, pulling himself out of a mud bog that enveloped him to his shoulders, having his ribs broken by a reindeer, and nearly dying after accidentally ingesting a mouthful of gasoline. After all these invaluable experiences, he made his way back to the United States where he would meet his future wife. One time, while riding an ATV together, they crashed, and Jordan cracked his head open in front of his new wife. He reflects on these (and many other) injuries often, and they have made him approach life more thoughtfully.
In between those incidents Jordan learned to hunt, trap, fish, survive and even thrive in good times and bad. He learned to deal with adversity and value his family and friends. He learned that experience is valuable, but that the development of character and love are the most important aspects of life. He values where he came from, both his Assyrian and Danish heritage and strives to be someone worthy of the incredible sacrifices those before him made to give him a good life. He hopes to do the same for his beloved children. He is very blessed and thankful to have an opportunity to live, and live life to its fullest."
The television series follows the self-documented daily struggles of 10 individuals as they survive the wilderness for as long as possible using a limited amount of survival equipment. With exception of medical check-ins, the participants are isolated from each other and all humans. They are allowed to "tap out" at any time, or be removed for failing a medical check-in. The last remaining contestant wins $500,000.
The previous seasons of Alone were filmed on northern Vancouver Island, Nahuel Huapi National Park in Argentina and the Khonin Nuga valley near the Khentii Mountains in Northern Mongolia. The winners of previous shows lasted anywhere from 56-87 days. Season 4 featured teams with pairs of family contestants.
Jonas will be the first contestant from Idaho on the show, according to records. The show accepts applications for potential participants online.