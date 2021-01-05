Two inmates escape from Okanogan County Jail Tuesday morning, Sheriff says to be on the look out

The Okanogan County Sherriff's Office (OCSO), along with law enforcement throughout central and eastern Washington, is looking for two men who escaped from the Okanogan County Jail.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the escape was first reported at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. The two inmates are 53-year-old Christian White and 28-year-old Kristopher Whittman. Sheriff Hawley said White was in jail on a Department of Corrections warrant, Attempt to elude, 4th degree assault, and they'll be seeking additional charges of Escape and Malicious Mischief.
Whittman was facing charges of stealing a vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude and was also facing a 2nd degree attempt to escape charge after trying to break out of jail last week.
Sheriff Hawley says they are investigating how the two men got out. In the meantime, he's issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for both men.
