Two kids sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a school bus they were on Wednesday morning on the South Hill.

Spokane County Fire District 8 crews arrived on scene of the crash at 57th & Hatch, assessing occupants from the Durham School Services bus but determining it to be a non-injury crash. They also deemed the bus drive-able.

Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol also responded to the scene, and told KHQ two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, and had some bumps and bruises but no major injuries. Neither were hospitalized.

The driver who caused the crash was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign. The road was partially blocked Wednesday morning, but reopened around 9:40 a.m. after the scene was cleared.

