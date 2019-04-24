Two kids sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a school bus they were on Wednesday morning on the South Hill.
Spokane County Fire District 8 crews arrived on scene of the crash at 57th & Hatch, assessing occupants from the Durham School Services bus but determining it to be a non-injury crash. They also deemed the bus drive-able.
Spokane Police and Washington State Patrol also responded to the scene, and told KHQ two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, and had some bumps and bruises but no major injuries. Neither were hospitalized.
The driver who caused the crash was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign. The road was partially blocked Wednesday morning, but reopened around 9:40 a.m. after the scene was cleared.
UPDATE: Two kids were on the school bus at the time of the crash. SPD tells me they had bumps and bruises but no major injuries. The driver who caused the crash was cited for failing to yield at a stop sign. The scene is now clear. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/dttomoyTLM— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 24, 2019
@SCFD8 fire/Medics on scene “very minor” collision, Fire/Medics assessed patients & deemed Non injury on involved school bus. Bus is driveable, but roads blocked in 57th/Hatch Area @wastatepatrol enroute for investigation. #theeng81ine #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/GOBhUhBAWX— Spokane Co.FD8 Firefighters (@spokaneco8_3711) April 24, 2019