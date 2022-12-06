GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - A two car collision on South Adams Road and West Baseline Road near Grant County has killed two people and injured five, the Grant County Sheriffs Office confirmed.
The five injured individuals have been transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center, Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, and Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. We do not know their condition.
South Adams Road will remain closed until the investigation is complete.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.