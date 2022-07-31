SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two lanes are blocked near the intersection of Pines and Trent while emergency crews respond to a rollover accident. The leftmost lane remains open for traffic.
Spokane Valley Fire Department is on scene, as are other first responders. The cause of the accident and extent of injuries are unknown at this time. No estimate has been given for when the lanes will reopen.
Those headed through the area should be prepared for some delays.
This is a developing story! Check back for updates!