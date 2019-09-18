Two Latah County Sheriff's Deputies were attempting to respond to an incident Tuesday night when their patrol car was involved in collision with a semi-truck on Highway 8, hospitalizing both of them with minor injuries.
Both the Latah County Sheriff unit and a Peterbilt tractor with a grain trailer were traveling eastbound on Highway 8 near milepost 16 east of Troy Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. The semi then attempted to make a U-Turn while the Latah County Sheriff unit, a Ford Explorer patrol car, was responding with lights and sirens activated to an incident.
The Sheriff unit was unable to slow down and struck the semi. Both Deputies were transported to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow with minor injuries.
The semi-truck driver was treated and released at the scene. An investigation is pending.