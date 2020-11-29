"The doors were off, some of the plastic was ripped," owner of Nine Mile Feed and Hardware, Rick Rodney stated.
He says he had a few Christmas trees stolen from his store property Saturday morning.
Those weren't the only missing Christmas trees around town, River Ridge Hardware had 50 trees taken.
One owner says, these trees must of been important.
"I'm just surprised that if they are going to steal trees, they would of stole as many as they could- and here if we are only missing one or two, someone really needed them," Rodney added.
River Ridge Hardware says thankfully due to their security they got a good look at their suspect.
"One of the thieves did decide to step into our register area out there, so we got a pretty good shot of him. Of course, he's all bundled up in clothing and masks and everything, but hopefully the clothing style of what he was wearing will put a good lead towards him," store manager, Matt said.
This crime was a first for Sgt. Teresa fuller with the Spokane Police Department, who wants the public to know if you are getting ready to purchase this years tree, if a price seems too good, it most likely is.
"If the offer is too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true-if you know the value of something that you would normally pay x amount of dollars and if the person that's selling it is selling for pennies on the dollar that should probably be a red flag for you," Sgt. Fuller said.
SPD wants to remind people they need your help when it comes to suspicious activity like this, you can call crime check at 456-2233.
