Two Louisiana men were arrested in Coeur d'Alene for trafficking marijuana Tuesday morning.
Kootenai County Sheriffs Deputies were conducting routine patrol Tuesday on I-90 when around 11:23 a.m. they observed a vehicle disobeying some traffic laws.
Upon contact, it was determined that the vehicle contained illegal drugs.
After investigating, 34-year-old Brandon Garrett and 38-year-old Crishun Singleton, both of Louisiana, were arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garrett was also arrested for driving while suspended.
Police seized 20 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and items from a home-grow operation. A handgun was also recovered.