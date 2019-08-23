Spokane Police have arrested two suspects from the shooting of two Eastern Washington football players in downtown Spokane back in July.
Major Crimes Unit Detectives obtained a warrant for the suspects on Thursday, Aug. 22. Twenty-six-year-old Avery Francis and 27-year-old Anthony Carell were booked into jail Thursday evening for attempted first-degree murder.
SPD says both Francis and Carell have felony convictions. Both are being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police say multiple units spent hours after the arrest serving search warrants at multiple locations associated with the suspects. An SPD MCU Sergeant expressed great satisfaction with the diligent work of the MCU detective working the case.
“From the beginning there was little information to work with, the investigator was painstaking as he collected the necessary evidence to solve the case," the Sergeant said.
EWU players Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore each suffered gunshots in the early-morning hours of July 13th in an alley off Division St. south of Main in downtown Spokane. Both players were later released from the hospital and have since been recovering.