LEWISTON, Idaho -- The former Lewiston High School building was vandalized on Friday, causing over $20,000 worth of damages according to Lewiston Police.
Two suspects have been charged in the crime, with one of the suspects being held in custody on charges of burglary and Malicious Injury to Property.
20-year-old Lance Anittila was arrested due to his prior criminal record, and 21-year-old Dylan J. Latimer was charged with the same crimes, but was not arrested.
The damage consisted of multiple broken windows and graffiti.